Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,266 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.61% of Kilroy Realty worth $124,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $58.69 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.29.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

