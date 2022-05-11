Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $119.73 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Novanta were worth $119,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $161,145,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $62,587,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 148,797 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,595,000 after acquiring an additional 102,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,360 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

NOVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.79. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.31 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.