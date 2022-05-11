Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,958 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.46% of Stepan worth $124,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $138.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

