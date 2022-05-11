Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $208.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $197.20 and a twelve month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

