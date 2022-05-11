Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Fortive worth $122,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after acquiring an additional 757,298 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,742,000 after acquiring an additional 714,981 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,272,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,563,000 after acquiring an additional 241,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fortive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,379 shares of company stock valued at $215,546 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

