Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,631,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,127 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.83% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $120,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.