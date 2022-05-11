Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 103,753 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,385,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,753 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $121,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $61,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 14,674.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 960,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after purchasing an additional 953,997 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,283,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.