Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,160 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,160 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.98% of Exponent worth $120,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exponent by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EXPO stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Exponent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

