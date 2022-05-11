Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.28% of United Therapeutics worth $124,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 537.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $179.11 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,360 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

