Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.81% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $120,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $123.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.73 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

