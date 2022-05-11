Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,952,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $123,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after buying an additional 860,817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,920,000 after buying an additional 348,835 shares during the period. GEM Realty Capital acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $10,340,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 32.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 677,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,474,000 after buying an additional 166,922 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,502,000 after buying an additional 154,696 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:VNO opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 326.16%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.