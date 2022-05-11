Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.54% of Catalent worth $124,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.58.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

