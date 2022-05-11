Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $123.32 Million Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,388 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.08% of Trustmark worth $123,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

