Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.34% of Tempur Sealy International worth $121,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on TPX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

