Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 83,348 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $125,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $202.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.85% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.