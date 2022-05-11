The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,169,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160,568 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of ODP worth $124,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in ODP during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ODP during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ODP by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ODP by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ODP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $198,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

