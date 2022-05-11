Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,321 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 399,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.00. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

