Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

OIH opened at $248.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.24 and a 200 day moving average of $235.22. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $312.52.

