OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in OGE Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in OGE Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

