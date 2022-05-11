Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,337 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,257 shares of company stock worth $5,036,317 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.65. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

