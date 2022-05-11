iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 277,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,000.

EWU stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

