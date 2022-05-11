Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after buying an additional 276,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,568,000 after buying an additional 127,866 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,170,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST stock opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.15. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.29.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,467 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

