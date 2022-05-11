Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Leslie’s worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,780 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,134,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after buying an additional 530,638 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,783,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,189,000 after buying an additional 472,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $101,417,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

