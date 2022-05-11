Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 217,840 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $144.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.69. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

In other news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,225 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

