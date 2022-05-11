Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 312 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.