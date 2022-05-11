Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 16,823 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQI opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

