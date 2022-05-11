First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.69% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,401,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 80,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period.

DVOL stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

