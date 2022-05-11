Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

