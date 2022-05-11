Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 97,462 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,462 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $537,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 13.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

