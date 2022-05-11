Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,116 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,576 shares of company stock worth $4,725,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

