Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 33,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.14%.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

