OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 1475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OPK. StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,085,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,900. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in OPKO Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,047,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in OPKO Health by 21.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 366,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 63,683 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.