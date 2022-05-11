Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $165,196,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $160.22 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.39. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

