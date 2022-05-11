Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.90.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $158.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day moving average is $142.18. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

