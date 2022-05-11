Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

