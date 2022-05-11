Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,696 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 131,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $31,142.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

