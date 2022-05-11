Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $196.83 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

