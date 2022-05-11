Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,006 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILCV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.74 and a 52-week high of $71.04.

