Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kadant worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kadant by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $186.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.17 and a 12-month high of $240.47.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

