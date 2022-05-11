Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,906 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW opened at $177.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.21. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $171.56 and a 1 year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.