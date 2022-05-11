Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,355 Shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IDNA opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.