Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 516 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.34.

Shares of RY stock opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $96.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

