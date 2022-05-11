CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of CMS opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

