Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,326,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,644,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.32.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.