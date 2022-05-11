Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKG. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,478 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $94.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.