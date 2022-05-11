Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.53, for a total transaction of $643,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,874 shares of company stock valued at $39,189,884. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.22. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,831,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup reduced their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

