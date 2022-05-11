Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,082 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $21.79.

