Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $2,134,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 26.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $961,106.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,208. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

NYSE:TDC opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

