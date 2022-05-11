Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,038 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

