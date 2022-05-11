Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 880 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

M&T Bank stock opened at $165.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.39 and its 200 day moving average is $166.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

